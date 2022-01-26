O’Hanlon’s 24 points sends Duanesburg past Albany Academy

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the fifth straight game, Duanesburg faced a state-ranked team Wednesday night. The Eagles, ranked #3 in Class C, hosted Albany Academy, ranked #11 in Class B.

The Eagles cruised to a 30-16 lead a the half, on their way to a 56-40 win. Allison O’Hanlon led the way with 24 points for Duanesburg. Madison Meyer added 14 points.

Duanesburg will look for another win Friday night on the road against Canajoharie, while Albany Academy will look to bounce Friday at home against Schalmont.