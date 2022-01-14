O’Hanlon hits 1,000 in big win over BKW

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Duanesburg sophomore Allison O’Hanlon entered Friday night just 19 points away from the 1,000 point mark. What better game to go after the milestone than a matchup between state ranked rivals in Class C.

#3 Duanesburg visited #5 Berne-Knox-Westerlo Friday night. The Eagles were flying high from the jump, taking a 50-19 lead into halftime. O’Hanlon had 15 points at the half, just 4 away from 1,000.

O’Hanlon reached the milestone on a free throw in the third quarter. She finished with 24 points in a 80-62 Duanesburg win. “I mean, it was pretty special, but it was more special because I got to celebrate with my team,” said O’Hanlon. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without them, so to have my family, to have my friends, to have the people who mean the most to me, experience this with them, that’s what meant the most to me.”

Lexi Wright poured in a whopping 43 points for BKW in the loss.