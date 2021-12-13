O’Dell named NE10 Rookie of the Week for second time this season

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Freshman forward Shane O’Dell (Schenectady, N.Y./Schalmont) has been named the Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Week for the period ending Sunday, December 12. This is the second time this season he has been so honored.

O’Dell averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists during a 1-1 week for the Golden Knights (5-4/2-3 NE10). O’Dell scored 23 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and handed out a career best seven assists in Friday’s 82-76 win against visiting Saint Michael’s. He also had 19 points and eight boards in Tuesday’s 85-69 setback at Southern Connecticut State.

O’Dell currently stands fifth in the NE10 with a 19.9 scoring average and is ninth with 7.3 rebounds per game. He has been in twin-figures scoring in all but two contest thus far.

Looking ahead, the Golden Knights are off until Saturday due to final exams. They will travel to Wilmington, Delaware to face Goldey-Beacom at 1:00 pm.