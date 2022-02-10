Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Freshman forward Shane O’Dell recorded a monster “double-double” that unfortunately could not overcome a proficient Franklin Pierce squad that defeated The College of Saint Rose 89-72 inside the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium tonight.



O’Dell finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman guard Tray Alexander tossed in 14 points and distributed eight assists to lead the Golden Knights (10-10/7-8 NE10). Fifth-year guard Adam Anderson contributed 10 points to become just the 16th player in program annals to record 1,300 (1,306) career points.



Junior guard Isaiah Moore tossed in 23 points and dished out seven helpers to lead five Ravens (11-7/8-5 NE10) in twin figures.



Saint Rose was within striking distance with only a five point, 44-39, deficit following a first half that featured three lead changes and a pair of deadlocks.



However, the Ravens displayed why they entered the game as the Northeast-10 Conference’s second most prolific offensively entity out of the break. Franklin Pierce went 7-for-11 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from the arc, throughout the opening six minutes of the second stanza to put itself in control with an 18-point, 61-43, lead.



The Golden Knights managed to whittle what ballooned to a 33-point deficit down to 14 within the final three minutes, but could not get any closer.



Looking ahead, both squads have quick turnarounds with 3:30 pm home NE10 dates Saturday. Saint Rose hosts Adelphi, while the Ravens face Saint Michael’s.