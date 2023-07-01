LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — Sportsmanship is an important staple of high school sports, not just on the field, but off the field. We’ve seen the viral videos of fans behaving in ways they shouldn’t. Now, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is taking steps to ensure that kind of behavior isn’t tolerated at their events.

“We’ve gotten to a point in high school sports and youth sports today that we have to be very clear with the expectations that spectators and fans have,” said NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas.

In May, NYSPHSAA passed a new spectator sportsmanship regulation policy that will go into effect at the beginning of next school year. “We do see some pretty outrageous things taking place right now especially with social media and we want to make sure that we are proactive in our approach when addressing fans that potentially don’t understand the expectations and really what needs to happen at a high school sporting event.”

The policy is effectively, three strikes and your out. Two warnings from a school supervisor, followed by removal from the game or event if the behavior continues beyond that point. “Our schools have really asked for a clear list of expectations and really a regulation they can abide by when it comes to unruly fans and spectators,” said Zayas. “Now the policy is set up for essentially three strikes and your out, but depending on the behavior, a school can go immediately to dismissal from the facility.”‘

If fans are removed from a game, they will need to serve a one game suspension or fill out the NFHS Parent Credential Course, an online course explaining fan expectations. Section 2 president and now former Shaker athletic director Matt Stein believes schools will now be better equipped to deal with these situations. “I don’t know if schools are necessarily going to change their approach, I just think now if a spectator does have to be removed, they have some regulation to fall back on in this case,” said Stein. “Now, as far as monitoring if a spectator shows up when they’re not supposed to be there, yeah, sometimes that’s going to require additional resources in having somebody there to make sure that they don’t, and then any recourse if they do.”

Ensuring a fun environment for all is important, but with some of the behavior from fans that’s seemingly become more and more common, there’s a whole lot more at stake. “It’s not just critical for the integrity of the game and to make it an enjoyable experience for the student athletes but I think it’s for high school athletics to continue to exist,” said Stein. “I mean that from the respect of spectator behavior is a big factor that is driving away officials. If we don’t have enough officials, it’s going to be difficult to play the games. In some respects it’s really driven away coaches as well.”