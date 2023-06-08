LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association postponed the boys lacrosse semifinals at UAlbany and SUNY Cortland due to the poor air quality caused by the Canadian wildfires. The eight games were supposed to be played on Wednesday, but will now be played on Friday.

“We’re taking all the information, and trying to make the best decision with the understanding that student safety has to be our focus,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, Executive Director of NYSPHSAA.

Niskayuna is one of the teams that was set to play Wednesday. They will now take on Garden City in the Class B semifinals on Friday at 6:30 PM at Bob Ford Field.

Niskayuna head coach Mike Vorgang is confident in his team’s ability to adjust. “If there’s any group that’s prepared for something like this it’s the 2023 group,” Vorgang said. “They lost their season in 2020 with COVID. 2021 the state decided to put the fall sports in the spring and gave us half a season. These guys are resilient. They’ve been resilient because of those two things that happened to them.”