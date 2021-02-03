NYSPHSAA cancels 2021 spring sports championships

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced via Twitter Wednesday morning they will move forward with canceling the spring sports championships for the 2021 spring season.
As Dr. Robert Zayas added in a tweet following this announcement, the cancellation allows schools more time to provide a regular season for everyone, rather than a limited regular season with only some teams moving on to regional and state playoff games.
This announcement confirms the cancellation of state championships dating back to winter 2020 sports. Aside from scheduling, travel concerns have previously been raised in regard to holding state championship competitions.