NYSPHSAA cancels 2021 spring sports championships

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced via Twitter Wednesday morning they will move forward with canceling the spring sports championships for the 2021 spring season.

After listening to concerns from the 11 #NYSPHSAA sections, the 11 section executive directors and member schools, the NYSPHSAA officers have approved the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring Championships. — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) February 3, 2021

As Dr. Robert Zayas added in a tweet following this announcement, the cancellation allows schools more time to provide a regular season for everyone, rather than a limited regular season with only some teams moving on to regional and state playoff games.

Certainly a difficult decision, however at this time our focus must be on maximum participation of students. Making this announcement now provides schools and Sections with flexibility to appropriately plan & schedule the remaining seasons of the 2020-2021 school year. @NYSPHSAA https://t.co/5PJJJScxKe — Dr. Robert Zayas (@RobertZayasNY) February 3, 2021

This announcement confirms the cancellation of state championships dating back to winter 2020 sports. Aside from scheduling, travel concerns have previously been raised in regard to holding state championship competitions.