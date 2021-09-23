NYSDOH issues clarification on mask guidance for indoor sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health has provided clarification to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association regarding mask-wearing for indoor sports.

The memo was tweeted out by NYSPHSAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert Zayas.

The guidance states student-athletes must wear masks when competing indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The only exception is if sport prevents the athletes from wearing a mask, such as swimming.

The guidance no longer makes an exception where masking may not be tolerable for the athlete. If the athletes are not wearing masks, they must be six feet apart. The department says if the athlete cannot wear a mask, and cannot maintain six feet of distance, they should not participate in the sport.

