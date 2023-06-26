GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After almost two years, the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame Museum is set to open in Gloversville. The museum is slated to have its grand opening on July 29 at 11 a.m.

The Parkhurst Field Foundation partnered with the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame to bring the museum to Gloversville. It’s located at 45 Harrison Street, across from Parkhurst Field at 54 Harrison Street.

A rendering of the future NYS Baseball HOF museum in Gloversville (Parkhurst Field)

Artifacts, including player bats, signed baseballs and caps, jerseys, photos, personal career items, baseball cards and more will be on display in the 6,500-square-foot building. The museum is set to have a Hall of Fame plaque wall honoring more than 100 inductees, as well as a theatre room where player and career highlights, induction speeches, and other programming will be played.

The museum will have a $2.5M baseball collection that was donated by Stanley Silver of Beverly Hills. The collection has 1145 autographed baseballs, including one signed by the 1927 New York Yankees, also known as “Murderer’s Row,” with signatures from Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

According to a Facebook post on the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame page, the MLB inductees for 2023 are Bob Aspromonte, Dave Valle, Todd Zeile, and Chris Chambliss. The induction ceremony hasn’t been announced yet for this year, but it usually takes place in the fall.

Gloversville has seen several businesses open so far this year including Parkhurst Field, Cravings Bakery & Café, Infinity Nails, Mountain Mama’s Cantina and Eatery, and Kay’s Beautique.

The New York State Baseball Hall of Fame Museum grand opening is free to attend. More details about the event will be announced at a later time.