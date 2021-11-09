NYS Baseball Hall of Fame museum coming to Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all baseball fans! The Parkhurst Field Foundation has entered into an agreement with the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame to bring their first ever museum to Gloversville.

At a Fulton County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, a proposition was unanimously approved to lease 45 Harrison Street, across from Parkhurst Field, to the Parkhurst Field Foundation to house the future museum. Parkhurst Field opened in 1906 and was home to the professional New York State League’s JAGs (Johnstown-Amsterdam-Gloversville).

“The combination of an historic baseball facility across the street from the NYS Baseball Hall of Fame, which honors many of the greatest players and contributors from across the state, will only enhance our vision of making Parkhurst Field and this region a destination for baseball enthusiasts and families,” said David Karpinski, Executive Director of Parkhurst Field Foundation. “It will truly be a economic diamond for this community and a catalyst for more business development around this area.”

The NYS Baseball Hall of Fame was established over a decade ago by Rene LeRoux and has inducted MLB players, coaches, contributors as well as local athletes and teams in the state.

Artifacts, including player bats, signed baseballs and caps, jerseys, photos, personal career items, baseball cards and more will be on display in the 6,500 square foot building. The renovation plans include a Hall of Fame plaque wall honoring more than 100 inductees, as well as a theatre room where player and career highlights, induction speeches and other programming will be played.

A rendering of the future NYS Baseball HOF museum in Gloversville (Parkhurst Field)

“Baseball is timeless and is about families making memories and enjoying the experience together. Having our future Hall of Fame facility part of the Parkhurst Field complex will ensure that each year thousands of families will be able to enjoy playing, watching and learning about this great game together for generations to come,” said Rene LeRoux , founder of the NYS Baseball Hall of Fame.