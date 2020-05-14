NYRA secures antibody testing for backstretch workers at Belmont

ELMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association said on Thursday that it has secured coronavirus antibody testing for NYRA employees and backstretch workers at Belmont Park.

The organization partnered with Northwell Health to provide the free testing to its workforce starting Saturday. Northwell personnel will perform the testing and results will be delivered in two days.

IF NYRA is allowed to resume racing, Belmont Park would be closed to spectators as well as anyone not required to be present under the rules of New York Racing during the coronavirus pandemic.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES