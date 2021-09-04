NYRA honors bronze medalist Emma White with race namesake

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYRA honored Olympic medalist Emma White Friday afternoon by naming a race after her.

The Duanesburg native won bronze in track cycling team pursuit last month in Japan. She hit the paddock to announce the riders up for the 7th race, which NYRA named after her.

White then visited the winner’s circle, where a special tribute was played for the Olympian. For Emma, the continued support from the Capital Region has been truly touching.

“This is really special,” White said. “You know I’ve been coming to Saratoga for years and its really, I just feel the support from the Capital Region so strongly and its so welcoming to come back and just feel so much love.”

“To be able to share this with my family too from the 1863 club is very special and very generous of Saratoga,” White said.