WR Golden Tate Media Availability 11/13

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 02: Golden Tate #15 of the New York Giants pulls in this touchdown against Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Giants WR Golden Tate spoke to the media today for the first time since an on the field outburst in week 8 led to him being benched for the following game.

During the fourth quarter of the Giants week 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tate turned to the Giants’ sideline and screamed ‘Throw me the damn ball!” after recording his first catch of the game.

He was held out of practice for a day the following week, and then sent to participate with the scout team for the remainder of the week. He did not make the trip with the team to Philadelphia.

A full transcript of Tate’s media availability can be read below:

Q: Let’s just get right to it here. Were you trying to get traded last week with how you were talking publicly about how you wanted the ball more and wanted a better role here?

A: No, I wouldn’t say I was trying to get traded. I love this organization, to be honest. I love everything it stands for, and I want to do my part and help us win any way I can.

Q: How humbling was last week being held out of practice, having to play the scout team, being held off the trip?

A: I was definitely disappointed, but there are consequences for your actions. My actions were unacceptable and I apologized to the team, the GM, the coaches, the offense. I’m excited to move forward. But I did have fun on scout team. That was fun. I enjoyed it. I got a chance to make some plays and get the defense ready, so I enjoyed that.

Q: I know Joe (Judge) said you guys had a long conversation last week. How did you come out of that? What was your feeling coming out of that?

A: I think it was very productive. We talked like men, and I think we came up with solutions on how I can be better to help us.

Q: Now after this season, you have two more years left on your deal. Do you see yourself finishing that contract here?

A: I plan to honor my contract the best I possibly can. Like I said earlier, I want to be here. I love this organization, what it represents, and the direction we’re headed in. Hopefully I’m a part of it.

Q: After you played your last game with the Eagles, I remember you saying you felt that clock ticking and you wanted to really win Super Bowls and get back to making deep runs in the playoffs. I’m wondering if part of your frustration is you didn’t maybe realize you were signing on for such a big rebuild here?

A: I believe in this organization. I believe in where they’re heading. I believe in the people that they’re bringing in to be a part of this. I’m thankful that I have an opportunity to be a part of it. I just know that I’m excited to be a part of it now, and hopefully that I can do my part to get us to where we want to be.

Q: Just one point of clarification. We obviously know what you said into the cameras. Did you know your wife was posting that message? Because obviously, she got brought into this whole thing.

A: Yeah, I wasn’t aware at the time that it happened, that she had said anything. But in my wife’s defense, she is and will always be my biggest fan. I disagree with her taking it public, but that’s one thing – I will always have her back. I know that she was, in her mind, protecting me and she was calling it how she saw it without having spoken to me or understood what had happened prior to that. It’s unfortunate that we drew collectively this type of attention to our organization when we’re trying to win ball games. For that, I felt the need to apologize to this entire organization for drawing that negative attention, for one, and also my body language on the field. From here on, we don’t ever have to worry about that ever again.

Q: Last year, obviously, this organization gave you a lot of money and a big contract. All things considered here, on-field performance through a year and a half and all of the other stuff, this and all the other stuff, do you think you’ve lived up to the contract?

A: I haven’t really thought about that too much. I’ll have to think about that for a little bit and answer that at another time.

Q: Did you feel when you got here pressure to live up to that contract? They brought you here to replace Odell (Beckham). What was your mindset about what you had expected of yourself coming here?

A: I just wanted to be the best me and not try to be like anyone else. That was kind of that.

Q: You said you didn’t do those things to try to get yourself traded. What was the motivation behind it at the time?

A: If you know me and you know my game, I play with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion and I just got caught up in the moment. I was wrong to draw attention to myself. I take full responsibility for that. I handled it the wrong way, and again, brought negative attention to our organization. It was something that won’t happen again.

Q: What’s this year been like for you in general? We all see your resume. You’ve started a lot of games in this league, you won a Super Bowl, you made a Pro Bowl. To have to take a smaller role, what’s that been like and everything you’ve kind of been through this year in general? It’s been a pretty eventful year.

A: A lot of emotions. But at the end of the day, there is so much to be thankful for. The fact that I’m in my 11th season, still playing at a high level in my mind, getting an opportunity to be around some very special players, and hopefully being a part of something that’s going to be great, whether I’m here or somewhere else. I try not to be too negative on things or think ill, because there is so much… I feel like I’m blessed to be in the position I am and to still affect so many people that are in this organization and also looking at me from afar.

Q: Do you expect to play? I know you popped up on the injury report this week. How are you feeling?

A: I’ll let Joe kind of talk about the injuries and whatnot.