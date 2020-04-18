Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones among league leaders in merchandise sales

NEWS10 ABC
by: Jonas Miller
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 24: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley #26 in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
The NFLPA released the list of 50 players who lead the league in merchandise sales between March 1st and February 29th. Saquan Barkley ranked 11th, and Daniel Jones, coming off his first season in the league, ranked 28th. See the full list here.