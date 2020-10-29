Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Local Election Headquarters: New York State
Coronavirus Outbreak
Special Reports
Pass or Fail
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Florida woman in labor refuses hospital until husband drives her to polling place first
Pedestrian fatally hit by car after entering lane of traffic
Local teen’s wish comes true
Video
Remote learning stays in place next week at Bethlehem Central High School
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Fall Foliage Report
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
The Big Game
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Giving on 10
Women’s Health
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Hispanic Heritage Month
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Let’s Review Cinema
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Player Profile: Kyler Fackrell
NY Blitz
by:
Michael Barth
Posted:
Oct 29, 2020 / 07:06 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2020 / 07:06 PM EDT
Click Below to set up your cable box
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
Remote learning stays in place next week at Bethlehem Central High School
OrthoNY opens new location with COVID-19 in mind
As COVID-19 surges in Iowa, Congress still can’t pass relief
Video
Record 3rd-quarter growth; 8M more in poverty
Video
Digital Exclusive: In-depth discussion with Dr. Jorge Cerda about the importance of following COVID-19 precautions
Video
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
Remote learning stays in place next week at Bethlehem Central High School
NYS Education Department launches new Parent Dashboard
SUNY: Trump administration’s proposed visa change risks international students
Video
Poll: Most New York parents of remote students say distance learning fails
Gov. Cuomo: Counties, cities can issue mask mandates for area schools
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first