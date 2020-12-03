Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID in schools
Special Reports
Pass or Fail
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
New York News
North Country
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Entertainment
Stocks
Top Stories
Warner Bros. to release all 2021 films on HBO Max, theaters
State Police in Hudson holding annual toy drive
Getting beaten online trying to buy a PS5 or new Xbox? You may be losing to a bot
Video
Pennsylvania teen gives PlayStation 5 to 10-year-old neighbor battling cancer
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Fall Foliage Report
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
The Big Game
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Trimmings on 10
Giving on 10
Coats for Kids
Home for the Holidays
Women’s Health
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Veterans Voices
Let’s Review Cinema
Lottery
Horoscopes
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps and Site
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Player Profile: Colt McCoy
NY Blitz
by:
Michael Barth
Posted:
Dec 3, 2020 / 03:55 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2020 / 03:55 PM EST
Download our news app
Click Below to set up your cable box
Coronavirus Outbreak
What does shortened COVID-19 quarantines mean if you’re exposed?
Video
COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 4,613 new cases
Video
WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo set to make an announcement at 3 p.m.
Live
California sheriff who refused to enforce COVID-19 order tests positive for virus
Tree farms prepare for national Christmas tree shortage
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
HVCC keeps COVID-19 at bay with enhanced thermal screening tech
Video
Parents seeking tutors for their kids challenged with ‘COVID slide’
Video
45 students, two employees quarantine after East Greenbush bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Microcluster Designation Zones explained
Video
Gov. Scott: Keep students home after big gatherings
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first