EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (NEWS10) -- The New York Giants are 2-2 after four games. The team is 2-0 under rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, though the first-round draft pick did come back down to Earth a bit from his first start.

Though Jones had a higher completion rate against the Redskins Sunday, he tallied fewer yards and only threw for one touchdown. He used his legs to scramble, but didn't find the end zone, unlike his two rushing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. He also threw his first two interceptions, which he addressed after the game.