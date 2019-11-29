NY Blitz Player Profile: Julian Love

New York Giants Defensive Back, Julian Love got his first extended action of the season in the loss against the Chicago Bears.

He picked up his first career interception from a terrible throw by Mitch Trubisky.

Head coach, Pat Shurmur said he was pleased by the rookie’s performance and he’s playing time is dependent on Jabrill Peppers return, who’s out from a back injury.

