New York Giants Defensive Back, Julian Love got his first extended action of the season in the loss against the Chicago Bears.
He picked up his first career interception from a terrible throw by Mitch Trubisky.
Head coach, Pat Shurmur said he was pleased by the rookie’s performance and he’s playing time is dependent on Jabrill Peppers return, who’s out from a back injury.
NY Blitz Player Profile: Julian Love
New York Giants Defensive Back, Julian Love got his first extended action of the season in the loss against the Chicago Bears.