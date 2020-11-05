ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including discussing the Giants latest loss coming at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, breaking down the play of the defense and what New York should do with Golden Tate, and looking ahead to week nine’s matchup against Washington, the only team they’ve been able to secure a win against this season.
More NY Blitz Coverage
- NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 9
- Player Profile: Wayne Gallman
- READ: NYG Coaches Media Availability 11/5
- NY Blitz Gridiron Update: Week 9
- Judge and Giants having a hard time getting over the hump