All Race Results

NYS Congressional Races

NYS Senate Races

NYS Assembly Races

NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 9

NY Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including discussing the Giants latest loss coming at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, breaking down the play of the defense and what New York should do with Golden Tate, and looking ahead to week nine’s matchup against Washington, the only team they’ve been able to secure a win against this season.

More NY Blitz Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report