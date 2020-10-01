NFL postpones PIT/TEN beyond week 4 because of COVID-19 outbreak

Opening Statement: Today is Wednesday. We’ve turned the page on from last week’s game. We’re all focused right now on the Rams. We sat down with our players today and explained obviously the opponent we have to face. It’s a great history of this organization. Obviously, the only team in NFL history to win three world championships in three different cities. Starting off with the Cleveland Rams originally when they were named after the Fordham Rams. There’s a lot of history that goes on back to the time in St. Louis, and obviously, back home now in LA, which is really where everyone remembers them from. They have that blue and yellow, really stands out with the greats that came through that program. The Eric Dickerson’s, the Jackie Slater’s, another fine organization. I think Les (Snead) has done a tremendous job of building this team in the draft and also through free agency and trades. He’s obviously built this team with a lot of star power and explosive players who can change the game by themselves at any time.

Sean (McVay) does a tremendous job, along with Kevin (O’Connell) and Aaron Kromer, in forming this offense and really creating matchups. It all starts in the run game with Sean and Aaron. They do a tremendous job of staying committed to their plan and what they do. They’re a very balanced team. They’re very effective in what they do. They find creative ways of creating the same looks, that they can operate on familiar and give you a couple of curveballs that you have to react to. In terms of motions and movements, the shifts, Sean is always looking for an edge to create a matchup. He does a tremendous job right there.