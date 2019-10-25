Losers of three straight, Giants look to bounce back in Detroit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Daniel Jones was hot — and then he wasn’t.
After organizing a historic comeback against the Buccaneers in his first career start, then following it up with a divisional win against Washington, the rookie has now led the Giants to three straight losses. In those games, he’s thrown five interceptions (and lost 5 fumbles) compared to just three touchdowns.
The offense seems to have lost all momentum, despite having Saquon Barkley back on the field. Part of the blame is being placed on Head Coach Pat Shurmur, who was criticized following last week’s loss to Arizona for his game management late in the fourth quarter.
Up next, the 2-3-1 Detroit Lions — who are coming off a loss of their own to divisional foe Minnesota.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is fresh of off setting the record for the fastest QB ever to throw for 40,000 yards (146 games), but this week the team lost their starting running back, Kerryon Johnson, who was placed on IR with a knee injury, and they have a defense that’s struggled to stop the run so far this year, allowing more than 100 yards on the ground in all 6 games.
In East Rutherford, the Giants defense gained a new member this week in Linebacker Deone Bucannon, who previously played under Giants’ Defensive Coordinator James Bettcher during their time together in Arizona.
Rumors continue to swirl that the team could deal Cornerback Janoris Jenkins before Tuesday’s trade deadline, though it’s unclear who has called on the 30-year-old, and if they have, it’s unknown what they’ve offered in return.
Despite the Giants’ recent skid, there was some good news circulating around the Shurmur household this week. The Head Coach’s son, Kyle Shurmur, was promoted to the active roster of the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Matt Moore filling in for the injured Patrick Mahomes, Shumur represents the only other active QB on the team.
“Yeah, that’s good. I’m happy for him,” Coach Shurmur said when asked about his son’s promotion. “Maybe he won’t be charging us for Uber drivers now. He can buy his own Ubers. If he gets in the game, I’m sure he’ll do a good job.”