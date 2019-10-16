Gridiron Update Week 7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The anemic and injury-plagued New York Giants’ offense expects to get a little help when it plays the Arizona Cardinals this weekend in a game matching the first two quarterbacks taken in this year’s NFL draft.

Giants tight end Evan Engram was optimistic Monday about playing Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and there is a chance 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of Year Saquon Barkley also will be back.