Giants announce team captains for 2020-21 season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Giants announced the six players that will serve as team captains this season. The players were chosen by their team mates.

  • Offense: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones
  • Defense: Dalvin Tomlinson, Blake Martinez
  • Special Teams: Jabrill Peppers, Nate Ebner

Barkley is the only player who was a captain last season. Martinez and Ebner are both in their first season with the team.

Barkley is also the only running back to be named a season-long captain since the team began awarding the title in 2007.

Tomlinson is the first defensive linemen to be named a team captain since Justin Tuck in 2013. He has started all 48 games during his first three years with the Giants.

