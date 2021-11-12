Former Giants punter Sean Landeta gives his take

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) - On Friday morning, a Warrensburg High School student and coach got a special sendoff as they embarked on a journey. That trip is taking Brody Olden, a sophomore, father than he could get on foot in time, but running is the name of the game, once he reaches where he's going.

Olden recently qualified to join the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Cross Country State Championship Meet. He's the first student at Warrensburg's small cross country club to make it there.