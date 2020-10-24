Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Local Election Headquarters: New York State
Coronavirus Outbreak
Special Reports
Pass or Fail
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Police investigating after 400-pound bronze wreath stolen
Pres. Trump, Biden hold campaign events in battleground states
Video
One-on-one with Joe Biden
Facebook demands academics disable ad-targeting data tool
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Fall Foliage Report
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
The Big Game
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Giving on 10
Women’s Health
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Hispanic Heritage Month
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Let’s Review Cinema
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Fantasy Spotlight Week 7
NY Blitz
by:
Michael Barth
Posted:
Oct 24, 2020 / 07:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 24, 2020 / 07:13 PM EDT
Click Below to set up your cable box
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
Albany County coronavirus update
Record surge: US shatters single-day mark of COVID-19 cases
Second stimulus checks: White House less optimistic than Pelosi on pre-election deal
Capital Region theaters welcome back movie goers
Video
50 million and counting: 11 days out, early voting in 2020 surpasses 2016 total
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
65 students, 8 teachers from Bethlehem HS in precautionary quarantine
Video
Boght Hills to switch to remote learning only for two weeks
Video
School districts face hard choices amid pandemic-era cuts
Virtual learning especially challenging for English language learners
Video
2 more positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albany CSD
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first