Digital Extra: Eli Manning and the future of Shurmur/Gettleman

This week The New York Giants are set to take on The Miami Dolphins, both teams with bad records.

The Giants are coming in with a 2-11 record while The Dolphins are sitting at 3-10.

This is a rare matchup for both teams, having only met eight times since 1972.

As for who would be leading The Giants at the quarterback position this week, Head Coach Pat Shurmur said the decision is up to him and if Daniel Jones is healthy he may suit up but fans would love to see Eli Manning on the field.