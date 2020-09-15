BOX SCORE: Steelers 26, Giants 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants dropped their first game of the season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-16, in a game highlighted by a strong performance from the Steelers defense and a pair of costly turnovers by Daniel Jones.
Full Box Score
PASSING
NYG
Daniel Jones: 26-41, 279 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
PIT
Ben Roethlisberger: 21-32, 229 yards, 3 TD
RUSHING
NYG
Daniel Jones: 4 car, 22 yards
Saquon Barkley: 15 car, 6 yards
Dion Lewis: 1 car, 1 yard
PIT
Benny Snell Jr: 19 car, 113 yards
James Connor: 6 car, 9 yards
Ben Roethlisberger: 3 car, 9 yards
Chase Claypool: 1 car, 8 yards
Jaylen Samuels: 1 car, 2 yards
RECIEVING
NYG
Darius Slayton: 8 rec, 102 yards, 2 TD
Saquon Barkley: 6 rec, 60 yards
Sterling Shepard: 6 rec, 47 yards
C.J. Board: 2 rec, 17 yards
Kaden Smith: 2 rec, 17 yards
Wayne Gallman: 1 rec, 14 yards
Levine Toilolo: 1 rec, 13 yards
Evan Engram: 2 rec, 9 yards
PIT
JuJu Smith-Schuster: 6 rec, 69 yards, 2 TD
Diontae Johnson: 6 rec, 57 yards
Chase Claypool: 2 rec, 39 yards
James Washington: 2 rec, 34 yards
Eric Ebron: 1 rec, 18 yards
James Connor: 2 rec, 8 yards
Vance McDonald: 1 rec, 3 yards
Jaylen Samuels: 1 rec, 1 yard
KICKING/PUNTING
NYG
Graham Gano: 1 FGA (21 yards), 1 FGM
Riley Dixon: 5 punts, 193 yards (3 inside the 20)
PIT
Chris Boswell: 2 FGA (Long of 41), 2 FGM
Dustin Colquitt: 4 punts, 183 yards (1 inside the 20)
