BOX SCORE: Giants 9, Rams 17

NY Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants fell to 0-4 on the season after losing 17-9 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

They had a chance to tie the game with under two minutes to play, but a Daniel Jones interception inside the five yard line sealed the deal for the Rams, who took a knee and ended the game.

The Giants have not scored a touchdown since the second quarter of their week two loss to the Chicago Bears.

They travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys (1-3) in week 5 for their first divisional game of the season.

Full Box Score

PASSING

NYG

Daniel Jones: 23-36, 190 yards, INT

LAR

Jared Goff: 25-32, 200 yards, TD

RUSHING

NYG

Daniel Jones: 6 car, 45 yards

Devonta Freeman: 11 car, 33 yards

Wayne Gallman: 6 car, 45 yards

Dion Lewis: 1 car, 10 yards

C.J. Board: 1 car, 3 yards

LAR

Malcolm Brown: 9 car, 37 yards

Darrell Henderson: 8 car, 22 yards

Gerald Everett: 1 car, 2 yards, TD

Robert Woods: 1 car, 2 yards

RECIEVING

NYG

Darius Slayton: 3 rec, 48 yards

Evan Engram: 6 rec, 35 yards

Devonta Freeman: 4 rec, 35 yards

Damion Ratley: 3 rec, 34 yards

Golden Tate: 4 rec, 20 yards

Kaden Smith: 1 rec, 10 yards

Dion Lewis: 2 rec, 8 yards

LAR

Cooper Kupp: 5 rec, 69 yards, TD

Robert Woods: 6 rec, 35 yards

Josh Reynolds: 3 rec, 25 yards

Tyler Higbee: 3 rec, 21 yards

Malcolm Brown: 5 rec, 19 yards

Darrell Henderson: 1 rec, 16 yards

Gerald Everett: 1 rec, 10 yards

Johnny Mundt: 1 rec, 5 yards

KICKING/PUNTING

NYG

Graham Gano: 3/3 FG, Long 39

Riley Dixon: 5 punts, 216 yards (2 inside 20)

LAR

Samuel Sloman: 1/1 FG, Long 32

Johnny Hekker: 5 punts, 280 yards

More NY Blitz Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report