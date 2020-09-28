ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants were steamrolled Sunday by a 49ers team missing star players on both sides of the ball.
The 36-9 loss drops Big Blue to 0-3 on the season. They have sole possession of last place in the NFC East.
A full box score can be found below.
Full Box Score
PASSING
NYG
Daniel Jones: 17-32, 179 yards, INT, Fumble lost
SF
Nick Mullens: 25-36, 343 yards, TD
RUSHING
NYG
Daniel Jones: 5 car, 49 yards
Devonta Freeman: 5 car, 10 yards
Wayne Gallman: 4 car, 7 yards
Dion Lewis: 1 car, 0 yards
SF
Jerick McKinnon: 14 car, 38 yards, TD
Brandon Aiyuk: 3 car, 31 yards, TD
Jeff Wilson Jr.: 12 car, 15 yards, TD
JaMycal Hasty: 2 car, 9 yards
RECIEVING
NYG
Evan Engram: 3 rec, 22 yards
Golden Tate: 5 rec, 36 yards
Damion Ratley: 1 rec, 29 yards
Darius Slayton: 3 rec, 53 yards
C.J. Board: 1 rec, 9 yards
Kaden Smith: 1 rec, 13 yards
Wayne Gallman: 2 rec, 7 yards
Dion Lewis: 1 rec, 10 yards
SF
Brandon Aiyuk: 5 rec, 70 yards
Kendrick Bourne: 4 rec, 63 yards
Jeff Wilson Jr.: 3 rec, 54 yards, TD
Ross Dwelley: 4 rec, 49 yards
Jerick McKinnon: 3 rec, 39 yards
Jordan Reed: 2 rec, 23 yards
Trent Taylor: 1 rec, 20 yards
Mohammed Sanu Sr.: 1 rec, 9 yardsz
Jamycal Hasty: 1 rec, 9 yards
Kyle Jusczcyk: 1 rec, 7 yards
KICKING/PUNTING
NYG
Graham Gano: 3/3 FG, Long 52
Riley Dixon: 1 punt, 54 yards (1 inside 20)
SF
Robbie Gould: 3/4 FG, Long 52
More NY Blitz Coverage
- BOX SCORE: 49ers 36, Giants 9
- NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 3
- Giants to face back up QB Mullens; Garappolo, Kittle, Mostert ruled out
- WATCH: RB Devonta Freeman speaks to media for first time since signing with Giants
- NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 3