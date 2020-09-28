BOX SCORE: 49ers 36, Giants 9

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 27: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Giants 36-9. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants were steamrolled Sunday by a 49ers team missing star players on both sides of the ball.

The 36-9 loss drops Big Blue to 0-3 on the season. They have sole possession of last place in the NFC East.

A full box score can be found below.

Full Box Score

PASSING

NYG

Daniel Jones: 17-32, 179 yards, INT, Fumble lost

SF

Nick Mullens: 25-36, 343 yards, TD

RUSHING

NYG

Daniel Jones: 5 car, 49 yards

Devonta Freeman: 5 car, 10 yards

Wayne Gallman: 4 car, 7 yards

Dion Lewis: 1 car, 0 yards

SF

Jerick McKinnon: 14 car, 38 yards, TD

Brandon Aiyuk: 3 car, 31 yards, TD

Jeff Wilson Jr.: 12 car, 15 yards, TD

JaMycal Hasty: 2 car, 9 yards

RECIEVING

NYG

Evan Engram: 3 rec, 22 yards

Golden Tate: 5 rec, 36 yards

Damion Ratley: 1 rec, 29 yards

Darius Slayton: 3 rec, 53 yards

C.J. Board: 1 rec, 9 yards

Kaden Smith: 1 rec, 13 yards

Wayne Gallman: 2 rec, 7 yards

Dion Lewis: 1 rec, 10 yards

SF

Brandon Aiyuk: 5 rec, 70 yards

Kendrick Bourne: 4 rec, 63 yards

Jeff Wilson Jr.: 3 rec, 54 yards, TD

Ross Dwelley: 4 rec, 49 yards

Jerick McKinnon: 3 rec, 39 yards

Jordan Reed: 2 rec, 23 yards

Trent Taylor: 1 rec, 20 yards

Mohammed Sanu Sr.: 1 rec, 9 yardsz

Jamycal Hasty: 1 rec, 9 yards

Kyle Jusczcyk: 1 rec, 7 yards

KICKING/PUNTING

NYG

Graham Gano: 3/3 FG, Long 52

Riley Dixon: 1 punt, 54 yards (1 inside 20)

SF

Robbie Gould: 3/4 FG, Long 52

