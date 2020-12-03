NY Blitz Gridiron Update: Week 13

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants head into Sunday’s game at Seattle unsure who will be lining up under center.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a hamstring injury against the Bengals last Sunday, putting his status up in the air. If Jones is a no go, it may force the Giants to turn to 34-year-old backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

The former Texas Longhorn was drafted by the Cleveland Browns back in 2010. He’s bounced around from Cleveland, to San Francisco, to Washington, and now New York. He’s regarded as a reliable backup who doesn’t have Daniel Jones’ level of athleticism, but can move out of the pocket when needed. This means the Giants won’t need to drastically alter their game plan should he get the nod.

“The guys really like Colt. They rally around him just like they do Daniel,” head coach Joe Judge said. “He’s a guy that puts a lot of confidence in the players in the huddle.

“I always talk about you want a quarterback who is going to step in the huddle with ten sets of eyes looking at him knowing this guy is going to give them the answer. I think Colt is that guy.”

“Any time you get to go out as a starter, if that happens this week, you’re one of 32 guys that get to do that in the whole world,” McCoy said. “I certainly don’t take that for granted.

“I choose to look forward and not look backward. My focus right now is on this team and what we’ve got going. If I’m called on how I can be my best out there for us.”

Jones has not yet been ruled out, but McCoy is getting first team reps in practice this week to prepare for a possible start.

The matchup is a pretty favorable one for McCoy too, as Seattle ranks 32nd in the NFL against the pass.