NY Blitz Gridiron Update: Week 11

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The New York Giants head into their week 11 bye with real momentum.

They’ve won two straight games, both coming against division foes, and now get a chance to rest up and get healthier. Things seem to be trending in the right direction for big blue, but news broke this afternoon about the Giants parting ways with offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

The decision comes at an interesting time, as the play of the offensive live has been better as of late. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, head coach Joe Judge got into a nasty verbal altercation with Colombo following the hiring of longtime assistant Dave DeGugielmo as a team consultant. With Colombo out of the picture, DeGugielmo now assumes coaching responsibilities for the Giants offensive line.

While the offensive line has been improving over the past few weeks, that success could point to Judge spending more time with that group in recent weeks, rather than the performance of Colombo. The splits between the Giants offense over the first five weeks compared to the past five tells quite a story.

While the passing offense is down, the offense is scoring more, running it better, protecting Daniel Jones better, and turning it over less. The most important stat is that one on the bottom. They’re 3-2 in their last five after an 0-5 start.

DeGugielmo brings 15 years of NFL coaching experience to the line and coached the Giants offensive line that helped win Super Bowl XLII.