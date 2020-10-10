NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 5

Michael Barth and Jared Phillips shine the spotlight on the guys they like and don’t like in this weekend’s Giants-Cowboys matchup, with the two of them deciding who to start and sit this Sunday.

START

Giants TE Evan Engram — The struggling tight end is still a focal point of the offense, as he saw ten targets against the Rams last Sunday. The Cowboys are giving up an average of 6.5 catches and 64 yards to tight ends, and have allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in each of the past three weeks. Engram has a great chance to finally turn in a top five tight end performance against the Cowboys.

Giants WR Darius Slayton — The Cowboys defense allows 258 passing yards per game to go along with 36.5 points per game, and have given up 12 (!!!) passing touchdowns in the past three weeks. Daniel Jones hasn’t thrown a passing touchdown since week one, and that was to Darius Slayton. Given the Cowboys porous defense, Slayton has a great chance to find the endzone again Sunday.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz — Thrust into the starting role after Blake Jarwin’s injury, Schultz has seen 24 targets in the past three weeks and the Giants historically struggle with tight ends. Schultz is definitely worth a look as a streaming option Sunday.

SIT

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup — Gallup is quickly becoming the odd man out in the Cowboys dynamic group of pass catchers. He has only seen more than five targets once this season, and rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is outpacing Gallup in targets, catches and yards, seemingly gaining Dak Prescott’s trust more and more as the weeks go on. Fade Gallup if you can unless you see more consistent production from him.

