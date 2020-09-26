NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 3

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. — Now that Saquon Barkley is out for the season with a torn ACL, who will take over the Giants backfield and what does that mean for fantasy? Michael Barth and Jared Phillips break down the Giants’ options and look at a pair of 49ers worth playing against New York in week 3 of the Fantasy Spotlight.

Dion Lewis: 9.6 points projected in week 3

Lewis figures to be the passing down back for the Giants and could potentially get the bulk of the carries in Week 3 as he knows the offense more than newcomer Devonta Freeman, but he’s likely just a PPR flex option moving forward.

Devonta Freeman: 5.9 points projected in week 3

Freeman is worth monitoring for the future. As he learns the playbook, the former fantasy star has a chance to take over lead duties in the Giants backfield, but you should probably take a wait and see approach with him in week 3.

Wayne Gallman: 4.4 points projected in week 3

Gallman had success filling in for Saquon Barkley last season, but is likely third on the pecking order seeing as he was inactive week 2 vs. the Bears. Gallman could be worth a look in the event that another injury plagues this backfield.

Michael and Jared also break down giving Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jordan Reed from the 49ers a start due to the injuries at running back and tight end for San Francisco.

More NY Blitz Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report