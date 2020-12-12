NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 14

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Back in week seven, Michael Barth and Jared Phillips made predictions on whether key members of the Giants’ offense would hit their projected point totals for the season. Now that the fantasy regular season is over, they revisit those predictions to see where they went wrong.

Darius Slayton:

Projected — 163 points (WR50)

Current — 115 points (WR46)

Only two double digit games in his past six games, Slayton might rank better than WR50, but he’s not going to hit that preseason projection like Jared had predicted. A major reason for it is touchdown regression. He had eight last season compared to just three so far this season.

Evan Engram:

Projected — 166 points (TE6)

Current — 111 (TE13)

Speaking of a lack of touchdowns, only two total this season for Evan Engram. Michael and Jared were spot on when they labeled Evan Engram a major disappointment. TE13 in a season where the tight end position is thin is unacceptable for a player with Engram’s talent.

Daniel Jones:

Projected — 238 (QB15)

Current — 148 (QB24)

Daniel Jones hasn’t come close to that QB15 projection, and he won’t sniff 238 fantasy points, especially after missing a game. A disappointing season overall for the second year QB.