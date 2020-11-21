NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 11

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — With the stretch run of the fantasy playoffs ahead of us, Michael Barth and Jared Phillips pick their ride or die fantasy player from each team in the NFC East that they want heading into the playoffs.

New York Giants

Jared — Sterling Shepard. He’s caught at least six balls in every game since coming back from injury and he’s posted double figures in fantasy points in all of those games. He’s got Daniel Jones’ trust right now.

Michael — In terms of trust Wayne Gallman is trending up right now. He had a season-high 18 carries against Washington and has five touchdowns in four games. With Devonta Freeman on IR, Gallman could be key down the stretch.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jared — Miles Sanders has the second highest yards per carry among running backs in the NFL right now and he’s averaging 15 fantasy points per game. I think he’s the best back in the NFC East moving forward. The Eagles aren’t giving him the ball enough.

Michael — Sanders was solid in his first game back with 15 carries for 85 yards. He is a set it and forget it player who should get more work in the passing game as well.

Washington Football Team

Jared — Terry McLaurin isn’t just one of the best young receivers in the division, he’s one of the best young receivers in the NFL period. He’s the 9th ranked wide receiver in fantasy even with the revolving door at quarterback.

Michael — Terry McLaurin only has three touchdowns this season while Antonio Gibson has seven, including two last week in Detroit. He’s the goal line back in DC and gets points in the passing game as well. He is the guy I want down the stretch.

Dallas Cowboys

Jared — Ceedee Lamb is the standout in a murky wideout situation down in Dallas. He’s the second highest scoring receiver of the bunch through ten weeks and that’s with subpar quarterback play. If Andy Dalton can come back and stabilize the position, Lamb can take off down the stretch.

Michael — Look to buy low to try and acquire Amari Cooper. Quarterback play has been a question mark but Dalton should help that.