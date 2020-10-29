NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 8

Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including discussing the latest on the Giants positive COVID-19 test, breaking down the Giants’ 22-21 loss to Philadelphia in week seven, and looking ahead to week eight’s matchup against Tom Brady and the tough to stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

