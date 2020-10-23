NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alex Wood has experience starting in the World Series for the Dodgers. While in a different role now, the left-hander could be an intriguing option if Los Angeles needs another starter in this Fall Classic.

“When you get to this point in the year, all bets are off. When you get your opportunity to go in, throw up a zero or get your team to the next inning to have a chance to win, I'm just trying to contribute,” Wood said Thursday, a day off at the World Series. “I think my role is increasing as we’ve gone forward. And I feel pretty good. So hopefully I’ll continue to have some more opportunities.”