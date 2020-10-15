NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 6

Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including breaking down the Giants’ 37-34 loss to the Cowboys in week five, discussing signs of life from the offense and breakdowns from the defense, and looking ahead to week six’s matchup against Washington and their dangerous front four.
