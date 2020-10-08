NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau put on another power display Thursday and it worked just as well as when he won the U.S. Open.

In his first start since winning at Winged Foot last month, DeChambeau had two-putt birdies on all three of the par 5s and two of the par 4s on his way to a 9-under 62 and the early lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.