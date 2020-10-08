NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 5

Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including breaking down the Giants’ 17-9 loss to the Rams in week four, discussing improvements from the defense and rushing offense, and looking ahead to week five’s matchup against the Cowboys’ high powered offense.
