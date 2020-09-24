NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 3

Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including breaking down the Giants’ 17-13 loss to the Bears in week two, discussing Saquon Barkley’s season ending injury and the plan to replace him, and looking ahead to week three’s matchup with a banged up San Francisco 49ers team.

