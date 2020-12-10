NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 14

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz. From a stunning upset win over Seattle to Daniel Jones potentially returning for this weekend’s game against the Cardinals, they break down what has gone right for the Giants over the past few weeks and talk about how the division race between the Giants and Washington could shake out down the stretch.

