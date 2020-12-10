NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 14

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo never tires of the feeling that permeates the locker room in the moments before the opening kickoff of the annual matchup against Army.

“There’s a chill that goes through you unlike any other game," Niumatalolo said. "It’s the craziest thing because you’re in the locker room and it’s quiet, a little bit serene, and then you step outside and there’s this rush and you know it’s different.”