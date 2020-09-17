NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 1

Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including breaking down the Giants 26-16 loss to the Steelers in week one, discussing Daniel Jones cleaning up mistakes, and the offensive line creating running lanes for Saquon Barkley.

