DENVER, CO (NEWS10) — After playing for their G-League affiliate last season, Siena graduate Manny Camper has made the Summer League roster for the Denver Nuggets.

Camper averaged 9.5 points per game for the Grand Rapids Gold last season. The former MAAC Player of the Year did not appear in the Nuggets first Summer League game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Camper averaged 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in his senior season with the Saints.