Notre Dame not to play in NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Regional

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in a year, a limited amount of hockey fans will be sitting in seats at the Times Union center once again, as they watch the NCCA Men’s Ice Hockey Regional.

“We’re excited about it! It’s gonna be a fantastic event,” explained Bob Belber, General Manager for the TU Center. “A little bit of a hiccup, but recently, but we are still going to put on two great games!”

That hiccup? The NCAA announcing that Notre Dame will no longer be playing against Boston College because of the coronavirus.

“As soon as they arrived, they had to drop their gear and as soon as they got to the hotel, they had to get tested. Within 15 minutes they knew there were a few members who were positive.”

At this point, it’s unclear as to whether it was players or members of the Notre Dame coaching staff who tested positive. In a statement, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy saying:

“It is disappointing that hockey fans won’t be able to see Notre Dame play Boston College in what would have been an exciting match. However, this is an example that COVID-19 has not gone away and testing needs to continue. I sympathize with Notre Dame players, alumni and fans who have seen their quest for a championship end this way. They have successfully made twelve NCAA tournament appearances and we look forward to seeing them play at the Times Union Center in the years to come.”

This means that Boston College will be advancing to the next round of the tournament.

“Notre Dame is a great rival of ours and it’s unfortunate to see the season end prematurely for their players and staff. We wish them all the best. This has been an unpredictable season, but we look forward to preparing as best we can for Sunday’s opponent,” said Boston College’s head coach, Jerry York.

Since there will be one less game being held, the schedule has changed a bit.

“The time of the original Notre Dame game at 1pm is going to be the time now for the BU/ St. Cloud game. We are just going to be moving it up from 6:30-1.”

Ticket holders will be partially refunded, however an exact amount has not yet been announced. Belber shared this message for Notre Dame fans.

“If they’re in town already and have tickets for the regional championship, they absolutely come and enjoy the rest of the games anyway, because who ever wins this championship on Sunday goes right to the Frozen Four. You can’t get better college hockey than that.”