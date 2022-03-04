Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday night at Cool Insuring Arena, one last Class D sectional finalist had to be decided between Northville and North Warren.

After a low-scoring first half at just 13-11, Northville turned things up in the second half thanks to some unselfish basketball. Evan Tamulaitis was on the receiving end of a few nice feeds to help push the lead out to eight in the fourth quarter. He also pulled down a dozen rebounds.

The Cougars wouldn’t go away, with Sean Evans pouring in a team-high 15 points to get it back within two possessions, but Northville went 17 of 25 from the charity stripe to secure a 45-36 win. Northville will play OESJ in the Class D sectional championship Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.