Northville man builds large backyard ice rink for sons

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For as long as Northville resident Christian Kleug can remember, home has been on the ice. Now the longtime hockey fan is sharing his love of the sport with his three sons.

Built for his family, and enjoyed by the community, his three sons Zeke, Tate, and Torrin are following in their fathers’ skates.

“My kids love it, so they get their school done and they get out on the ice right away. We basically skate everyday that the ice is skatable,” said Kleug.

Among the new additions to the ice rink this year are boards from the Glens Falls Civic Center, which allowed him to expand the size of the rink.

“I didn’t make it, that would be the key thing. It’s a group effort I send out the email and my buddies and family and friends show up and we take a Saturday and put it together,” said Kleug.

Bigger rink, means bigger clean up— his recent purchase of a 1987 Olympia ice resurfacer has made his life a lot easier, he says.