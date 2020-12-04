No state approval for high-risk high school sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The NYSPHSAA and Section 2 start date for high-risk winter sports is Jan. 4, but that has always been contingent upon the state’s approval.

The state weighed in Friday. “We’re looking at what the infection rates are doing, and the infection rates continue to increase, so we’re not in a position to put out guidance for the high-risk sports to continue,” said Budget Director Robert Mujica.

He added, “As of now, the decision is we’re not turning on those sports while the infection rates continue to increase.”

High-risk sports include basketball, ice hockey, wrestling, boys volleyball, and cheerleading.

Low and moderate risk sports in Section 2 are scheduled to begin Dec. 14.