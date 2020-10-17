No goals to be found between Albany and Shen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. — Shenendehowa came into Friday’s matchup against Albany with a spotless 3-0 record looking to keep it that way.

After 80 minutes in the rain, Albany wouldn’t let the Plainsmen notch another one in the W column. While both teams generated chances, neither Albany nor Shen could put one in the net Friday night as they played to a 0-0 tie.

With the tie, Shen moves to 3-0-1 and Albany moves to 2-2-1. Up next on Tuesday: Albany stays home to play Burnt Hills while Shen heads to CBA.

