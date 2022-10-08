SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday night was Cowboy night for the Schuylerville Black Horses. Friday night they entered their game against Mechanicville as the No. 1 team in class c with an unblemished 5-0 record.

A big reason for that is their rushing attack led by dual threat quarterback Lucas Sherman, but tonight Sam Dwyer set the tone scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter to give Schuylerville a 14-0 lead.

Before the first quarter came to a close, Lucas Sherman scored from a few yards out breaking several tackles showing off his grit to extend their lead to 20-0. The Black Horses advanced to 6-0 on the season after defeating the Red Raiders 48-0.