Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cooper Urban had three goals and three assists, Joseph Perry made 23 saves and the No. 19 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s lacrosse team outscored No. 1 Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) 5-3 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Tigers 13-12 in a Liberty League showdown at East Campus Stadium. Both teams are now 9-1 with the Engineers improving to a conference-best 3-0. RIT drops to 1-1 in the league.

Trailing 11-10 early in the fourth quarter, RPI notched three consecutive goals to build a two-goal advantage with four minutes to play. Luke Murphy tied the game at off an assist from Anthony Mazzella at the 9:44 mark before Urban, a senior, set up Rhys Zoldi’s go-ahead marker with 5:02 to play. Just 1:01 later, an Urban feed to Trey Froehlich put the home team ahead by two.

Zeb Holinger pulled the Tigers to within a goal with 2:46 to play and RIT had several shot attempts for a potential game-tying goal, but could not get the equalizer, including on two attempts with under 30 seconds remaining. Both attempts were wide of the cage.

The game was even throughout with RIT taking a 2-0 lead, but RPI answering with a pair of its own. The score was tied again at 3-3 before the Engineers scored four straight in the second quarter with Mazzella and Urban both tallying once and Froehlich collecting two for a 7-4 edge at halftime.

The Tigers scored the first five goals of the second half – two from Ryan Barnable, two from Ryan Rosenblum and one from Marley Angus – for a 9-7 lead with 2:33 to play in the third quarter, but RPI’s Murphy broke the string with his 14th of the season. Urban then took a feed from Angelo Venuto after the sophomore won the face off to start the fourth quarter and tied the game at 9-9. Barnable set up Rosenblum to make it 10-9, but another Venuto to Urban connection off the ensuing draw made it 10-10.

In addition Urban, others with multiple points for Rensselaer were Froehlich (3 goals), Murphy (2 goals, 1 assist), Mazzella (1 goal, 2 assists), Zoldi (2 goals), Venuto (2 assists) and Connor Glosner (2 goals). Venuto had a team-high seven ground balls. Perry, a freshman, had nine of his 23 saves in the third quarter, five in the fourth and second frames and four in the first.

Drew Hutchinson had seven saves for RIT, which got four goals from Rosenblum and three goals and an assist from both Barnable and Angus. John Mozrall had a goal and an assist and Jimmy Spillane won 15 of 20 face offs and had a game-high nine ground balls before leaving the contest due to injury. Brett Naylor added eight ground balls for the visitors.

Rensselaer is on the road next Saturday when it plays at Clarkson University, while RIT hosts No. 7 Union College on Saturday. Both games are conference contests that begin at 1pm.